Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony in action during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade forward Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks, who intend to make him a free agent, the NBA said Thursday.

Anthony, 34, who has only played one season in Oklahoma, has failed to live up to expectation, putting up an average 16.6 points per game.