Melbourne Victory head coach Kevin Muscat (L) and Sweden World Cup striker Ola Toivonen (R) pose for photographs in Southbank in Southbank, Melbourne, Australia, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Sweden World Cup striker and new Melbourne Victory signing Ola Toivonen (C) speaks to the media during a press event in Southbank, Melbourne, Australia, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian A-League soccer side Melbourne Victory’s new signing, former Swedish international striker Ola Toivonen, was unveiled to the press in Melbourne on Thursday.

Toivonen, who scored against Germany during this summer’s World Cup in Russia, led the line throughout Sweden’s impressive run to the quarter finals, where they lost to England.