Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (L) drives by Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic (L) of Croatia tries to drive by Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (R) of Georgia during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell (R) draws a foul by Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Shooting guard Victor Oladipo had 24 points on Tuesday, leading three Indiana Pacers players who scored in double digits to help their team beat reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors 92-81 at home.

Indiana, who won their third match straight and fourth out of the last five, are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and have ensured a place in the playoffs.