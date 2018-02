Boston Celtics Greg Monroe (L) and Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (R) collide when reaching for the loose ball during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (C) makes an under the basket pass as defenders Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis (L) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (R) look on during the fourth quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (R) gets away with the ball from Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (L) during the second quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Febr 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo put up 35 points in a 97-91 road win against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Friday.

Center Miles Turner scored 19 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young added 13 each for the Pacers, who stay third in the Central Division.