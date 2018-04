George Hill (R) of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Victor Oladipo (L) of the Indiana Pacers during the first half of game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Lance Stephenson (L) of the Indiana Pacers defends against LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

LeBron James (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes the ball as Lance Stephenson (C) and Darren Collison (R) of the Indiana Pacers defend during the first half of game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 15 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Victor Oladipo (C) of the Indiana Pacers goes to the basket against Kevin Love (R) of the Cleveland Cavaliers as LeBron James (C) looks on during the second half of game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Victor Oladipo scored 32 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a shock Game 1 victory at reigning Eastern Conference champions the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Oladipo scored twice as many points as any of his teammates as the fifth seeded Pacers won 98-80 in the opening game of the first round of the playoffs.