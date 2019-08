Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United held at the Molineux in Wolverhampton, Britain, Aug. 19, 2019. EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that a number of clubs are interested in signing Alexis Sanchez.

The 30-year-old Chilean forward arrived at the English club in January last year from Arsenal in an exchange with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.