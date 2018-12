Real España coach Martín "Tato" Garcia directs his squad against Olimpia on Dec. 2, 2018, at the Nacional Stadium in Tegucigalpa in the second leg of the semifinal. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Hendry Thomas (l) with Club Olimpia fights for the ball with Jow Benavidez (r) of Real España on Dec. 2, 2018, in the second leg of the semifinal contest at the Nacional Stadium in Tegucigalpa. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Diego Reyes (r) with Club Olimpia fights for the ball with Allans Vargas (l) of Real España on Dec. 2, 2018, in their second leg of the semifinals at the Nacional Stadium in Tegucigalpa. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Olimpia, managed by Uruguayan Manuel Keosseian, secured a ticket to the final of the Honduran league's Apertura tournament by battling Real España to a scoreless draw in the second leg of the semifinal.

Real España, with Uruguay's Martin Garcia at the helm, came to Tegucigalpa on Saturday under pressure to win to get into the final, for which Olimpia qualified merely by tying in the second leg.