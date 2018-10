Rony Martinez (L) Olimpia fights for the ball with Miguel Valerio (R) from Vida at a match for the Campeonato Apertura of the Honduran league Sept. 12, 2018,at the Francisco Morazan stadium in the city of san Pedro Sula (Honduras). EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

First-place Olimpia comes into Matchday 16 action in Paraguayan soccer's Clausura championship with a view to extending its five-point advantage over struggling second-place Cerro Porteño, which has lost its last two league games.

Olimpia (35 points) will take on sixth-place Deportivo Capiata in a road match on Sunday afternoon before Cerro Porteño hosts seventh-place 3 de Febrero on Sunday evening.