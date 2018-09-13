Olimpia players Jerry Ricardo Bengson Bodden (L), Carlos Yair Costly Molina (c) and Dabirson Antonio Castillo (R) celebrate a goal Sept. 2 2018 in the Tegucigalpa National Stadium (Honduras). EPA-EFE FILE/Humberto Espinoza

First-place Olimpia faces another test in the Clausura tournament when it takes on Cerro Porteño this weekend in the 10th round of Paraguayan league play.

Olimpia is battling Cerro Porteño for first place in the standings and the tournament title.