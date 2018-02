Real España's player Jhow Benavidez (L) in action before Lobos UPNFM's player Maycol Montero (R) during a Honduran-league match held at the Francisco Morazan stadium, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Real España's player Cesar Oseguera (R) in action before Lobos UPNFM's player Jorge Bengunche (L) during a Honduran-league match held at the Francisco Morazan stadium, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Real España's player Ivan Lopez (front) in action before Lobos UPNFM's player Carlos Perez (back) during a Honduran-league match held at the Francisco Morazan stadium, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Olimpia and Motagua lead the Honduran-league standings with 12 points apiece at the end of sixth-round action, while defending champion Real España's struggles deepened with a 1-0 loss to Universidad Pedagogica Francisco Morazan (Lobos UPNFM).

In a high-scoring round in which 18 goals were scored in five games, Olimpia produced the biggest offensive onslaught in a 6-1 rout Wednesday night of third-placed Honduras Progreso (10 points).