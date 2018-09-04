Olimpia celebrating their victory Aug. 19 2018, at the Defensores Del Chaco stadium, in Asunción (Paraguay). EPA-EFE FILE/Andrés Cristaldo

Olimpia shut out Guarani 3-0 in the eighth week of Clausura tournament play, expanding its lead over Cerro Porteño in the Paraguayan league standings.

On Monday, Cerro Porteño, the No. 2 club, played to a 1-1 tie against Deportivo de Capiata.