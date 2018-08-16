Real España's Mario Martínez celebrates after scoring a goal against Honduras Progreso during the Apertura tournament match played on Aug. 15, 2018, at Francisco Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Olimpia defeated Universidad Pedagogica 1-0, grabbing the top spot in the Honduran Apertura tournament standings.

Olimpia, which now has 10 points, had to work hard to overcome Universidad, which fought back and had several chances to tie the score.