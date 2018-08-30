Olimpia's Nestor Camacho (R) in action against Cerro Porteño's Raul Caceres (L) during the Paraguayan First-Division match played on Aug. 19, 2018, at Defensores Del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Olimpia, the leader in the Paraguayan Clausura tournament, is heading into this weekend's match against Guarani with first place on the line.

Olimpia, which plays on Sunday, has a two-point lead over second-place Cerro Porteño.