Olimpia's Nestor Camacho (L) fights for the ball with Nacional's Carlos Montiel (C) and Jonathan Santana (R) during an Apertura tournament match on April 7, 2018, at Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Olimpia, which is coming off a 2-1 win over General Diaz, has widened its lead over Nacional in Paraguay's latest Apertura tournament standings.

The win gave Olimpia three points, pushing its point total to 33, while Nacional, which defeated Independiente de Campo Grande 1-0 in the last round of play, has 26 points.