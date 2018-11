Olimpia players celebrate after winning the Paraguay tournament on Nov. 28, 2018 by defeating Guaraní, at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Javier Díaz de Vivar from the Paraguayan Soccer Asociation hands the trophy while Olimpia players celebrate after winning the Paraguay tournament on Nov. 28, 2018 by defeating Guaraní, at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Olimpia players celebrate after winning the Paraguay tournament on Nov. 28, 2018 by defeating Guaraní, at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Olimpia routed Guarani 4-1 at home to clinch the Paraguayan soccer league's Clausura championship with two rounds remaining in the season.

El Decano has been dominant throughout the 2018 season, having captured the Apertura championship by an 11-point margin over Cerro Porteño and wrapping up the Clausura on Wednesday night with a 10-point edge over that same rival.