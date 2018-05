Fans of Paraguayan club Olimpia celebrate after their team clinched the domestic league's Apertura tournament with a 2-1 win over Libertad at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, on May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Players for Asuncion club Olimpia celebrate after clinching the domestic league's Apertura title with a 2-1 win over Libertad at Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, on May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Olimpia player Roque Santa Cruz (C-L) poses with the Apertura tournament trophy, accompanied by Olimpia President Marcos Trobato (C-R), at Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, on May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Asuncion-based soccer club Olimpia has clinched the Paraguayan's league's Apertura title with two games remaining in the season thanks to a 2-1 victory over Libertad.

El Decano came into Wednesday night's match at the jam-packed Defensores del Chaco stadium with a nine-point lead over main rival Cerro Porteño with 19 games played and needing only a tie to wrap up the title.