Miguel Oliveira (KTM) bagged the first Portuguese victory in Sunday’s Styrian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg ahead of Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) and Spaniard Pol Espargaró (KTM).
First placed Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 celebrates on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 23 August 2020.EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
First placed Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 (L) and second placed Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller of Pramac Racing (R) celebrate on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 23 August 2020.EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
First placed Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 celebrates on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 23 August 2020.EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
First placed Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 celebrates winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 23 August 2020.EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller of Pramac Racing (L), Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 (R) and Spanish MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (C) in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 23 August 2020.EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Spanish MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller of Pramac Racing and Spanish MotoGP rider MotoGP rider Joan Mir of Team SUZUKI ECSTAR in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 23 August 2020.EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
First placed Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 celebrates on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 23 August 2020. (Motociclismo, Ciclismo) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
