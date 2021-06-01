Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin is set to miss out on defending her title at the Tokyo 2020 Games because of a knee injury.
Olympic badminton champion Marin pulls outs of Tokyo 2020
Carolina Marin of Spain in action during the women’s singles final match against Line Christophersen of Denmark at the European Badminton ?Championships in Kiev, Ukraine, 02 May 2021. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
