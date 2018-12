Colombian triple jump olympic champion, Colombian Caterine Ibarguen, greets fans in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 10, 2018, where she arrived after being chosen Athlete of the Year 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen, last week named Female Athlete of the Year by the IAAF, said here Monday that last year she thought about retiring after finishing second to Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas in the triple jump at the World Championships in London.

The revelation came during a press conference in Bogota, where the 2016 Olympic gold medalist said that this would have been a "really ugly" decision because she did not know what awaited her this year.