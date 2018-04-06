Puerto Rican Olympic champion Monica Puig on Thursday defeated Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open on the WTA Tour.
Puig beat Voegele in a match marked by unforced errors.
Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in action against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland, during a round of 16 match at the Tennis Open of Monterrey, Mexico, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in action against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland, during a round of 16 match at the Tennis Open of Monterrey, Mexico, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland in action against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico, during a round of 16 match at the Tennis Open of Monterrey, Mexico, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in action against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland, during a round of 16 match at the Tennis Open of Monterrey, Mexico, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Puerto Rican Olympic champion Monica Puig on Thursday defeated Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open on the WTA Tour.
Puig beat Voegele in a match marked by unforced errors.