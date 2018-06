(L-R) Michael Tinsley of the United States, Kariem Hussein of Switzerland and Javier Culson of Puerto Rico compete in the men's 400m hurdles race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, 28 August 2014. EPA-EFE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Jaime Espinal of Puerto Rico (red) battles Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan (blue) in the Men's 84kg freestyle wrestling gold-medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, United Kingdom, 11 August 2012. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

(L-R) Silver medalist Angelique Kerber of Germany, gold medalist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico and bronze medalist Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic smile during the medal ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games women's singles tennis event at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 August 2016. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Puerto Rico will send a delegation of 356 athletes to this summer's Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, a group highlighted by tennis star and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig.

Puig became the only athlete to win an Olympic gold medal as a representative of the United States commonwealth when she came out of nowhere to win the women's singles tennis event in Rio de Janeiro.