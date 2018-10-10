The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday that there will be a Olympic team made up of refugees at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as happened in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
"Last time (in the 2016 Rio Olympics) we were under very high time pressure. Now we have two years. We have already taken precaution... and we have a pool of athletes in place. Already now we're supporting 51 or 52 refugee athletes who we have identified. This pool can still grow in the run-up to Tokyo 2020," IOC president Thomas Bach of Germany said at the close of the 133rd IOC Session, which ended on Tuesday in Buenos Aires.