Vita Lukan of Slovenia in action at the Parque Mujeres Argentinas, Urban Park, during the Sport Climbing Womens Combined Event during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Xuwei Peng of China competes in the Swimming Women's 200m Backstroke Heat at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Maria Eduarda De Almeida Arakaki of Brazil performs in the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Qualification Subdivision 1 - Rotation 1 in the America Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JED LEICESTER for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ana-Maria Puiu of Romania chalks her hands ahead of the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Uneven Bars Qualification in the America Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JED LEICESTER for OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Silhouettes of Dan Li and Hongjing Sun of China competing in the Rowing Junior Women's Pair Final at the Diques Puerto Madero, Urban Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday that there will be a Olympic team made up of refugees at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as happened in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

"Last time (in the 2016 Rio Olympics) we were under very high time pressure. Now we have two years. We have already taken precaution... and we have a pool of athletes in place. Already now we're supporting 51 or 52 refugee athletes who we have identified. This pool can still grow in the run-up to Tokyo 2020," IOC president Thomas Bach of Germany said at the close of the 133rd IOC Session, which ended on Tuesday in Buenos Aires.