Short track speed skaters of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and North Korea practice during a training session prior to the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A multiple exposure of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) during a Short Track Speed Skating training session at the Gangneung Ice Arena prior the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

North Korean short track speed skater Jong Kwang Bom (R) interacts with members of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) during a training session prior to the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The International Olympic Committee's invitation review panel on Monday declined a request to invite 15 Russian athletes in the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The 15 Russians, who include 13 active athletes and two coaches, were suspended by the IOC for violation of the rules prohibiting the use of performance-enhancing substances, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifted the suspension on Feb. 1.