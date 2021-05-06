Pfizer and BioNTech are to donate doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to competitors in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the International Olympics Committee said Thursday.
A medical assistant holds a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vial against COVID-19 at the vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, 07 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/RONALD WITTEK
