Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee, speaks during a press conference following the committee's Executive Board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, 18 February 2021. EFE/EPA/Yuichi Yamazaki / POOL

Former sportsman and Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto was appointed on Thursday as new chief of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee after Yoshiro Mori stepped down following controversy over sexist comments.