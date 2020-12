Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay after maintenance

People look at the reinstallation of an Olympic rings monument at the waterfront of Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo, Japan, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Workers stand on a barge carrying an Olympic rings monument at the waterfront of Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo, Japan, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

An Olympic rings monument is transported to the waterfront of Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo, Japan, 01 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON