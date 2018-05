Uruguayan national soccer squad player Luis Suarez (c) takes part in a training session on May 28, 2018, outside Montevideo in preparation for the Russia World Cup. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan national soccer squad player Maximiliano Pereira takes part in a training session on May 28, 2018, outside Montevideo in preparation for the Russia World Cup. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan national soccer squad players Rodrigo Betancur (L) and Diego Laxalt take part in a training session on May 28, 2018, outside Montevideo in preparation for the Russia World Cup. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

The Uruguayan national soccer team practiced for the first time on Monday at the Celeste sports complex on the outskirts of Montevideo with the 26 players selected by coach Oscar Washington Tabarez for the World Cup roster.

During the day, on which Diego Godin, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani were summoned to the practice, FIFA officials carried out obligatory anti-doping testing and registration of the players, a situation that delayed the start of the training session by some three hours.