Russia's president Vladimir Putin, whose country is to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup, insisted on Wednesday, the eve of the competition's opening game, that soccer remained a non-political sport and that his country was ready to welcome fans from around the world.

The Kremlin chief gave a speech at the 68th FIFA convention, which was being held in Moscow and was scheduled to deliver a decision on which country will host the World Cup in 2026, for which there is a solo bid from Morocco and a collective bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada.