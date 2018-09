Once Caldas has asked the Disciplinary Committee of the Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) to penalize Uruguayan goalkeeper Lucero Alvarez, who plays for the Rionegro Aguilas, for allegedly making racist statements to Johan Carbonero during a match played earlier this week.

"This organization regrets and disapproves of the humiliating comments that Mr. Alvarez made to our youth player, Johan Carbonero, about the color of his skin," the club said in a letter to the FCF.