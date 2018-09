Millonarios player John Duque (R) fights for the ball with General Diaz's Enrique Borja (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on Aug. 15, 2018, at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Once Caldas played to a 2-2 tie on the road against Millonarios at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, a result that was good enough to help the club retain the top spot in the Colombia league's Clausura tournament.

Defender Diego Peralta opened the scoring in the 8th minute of Saturday's match for Once Caldas, capitalizing on poor coverage by the Millonarios midfielders.