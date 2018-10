Harrison Steve Henao from Once Caldas from Colombia on Feb 11, 2015, at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales (Colombia). EPA-EFE FILE/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

Once Caldas played to a 0-0 draw with Leones, grabbing a point and moving into a three-way tie in the Colombian league's top spot with Deportes Tolima and Equidad.

In the match, played on Monday at Palogrande Stadium in Manizales, Once Caldas came out with a different lineup after playing Millonarios on Friday in the Copa Colombia semifinals.