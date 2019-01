FC Nuremberg players leave the pitch after the German Bundesliga match between FC Nuremberg and Hertha BSC in Nuremberg, Germany, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/TIMM SCHAMBERGER

Ondrej Duda (L) and Davie Selke, of Hertha BSC, celebrate their team's third goal during the German Bundesliga match between FC Nuremberg and Hertha BSC in Nuremberg, Germany, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/TIMM SCHAMBERGER

Hertha BSC's Ondrej Duda celebrates scoring the 2-1 lead during the German Bundesliga match between FC Nuremberg and Hertha BSC in Nuremberg, Germany, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/TIMM SCHAMBERGER

Slovakian winger Ondrej Duda scored a second-half brace, leading Hertha Berlin to a 3-1 away victory over FC Nurnberg in a Bundesliga matchday 18 contest at Max-Morlock-Stadion on Sunday.

With the win, Hertha moved into the seventh spot in the standings, with 27 points, while Nurnberg remained in last place, with 11 points.