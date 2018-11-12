An owner and groom prepare a horse ahead of a race at Kenilworth Race Course, in Kenilworth, Cape Town, South Africa, 27 October 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Horses race past the finish line during the Charity Mile event held at Turfontein Race Course in Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 November 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa first black winner of Africa's biggest horse race, S'manga Khumalo (C), prepares to race one of the six races on the card during the Charity Mile event held at Turfontein Race Course in Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 November 2018. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A young herd boy holds onto one of the horses while he wears the traditional Basotho blanket during the annual horse race held by Basotho tribesmen in the mountains near Semonkong, Lesotho, 15 July 2017. EPA FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Jockeys watch the video of their race on a mobile phone at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, Kenya, 21 October 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

The onset of online betting and a need to address workers' rights have begun to change the nature of horse racing in some African countries, as seen in images captured by epa-efe journalists.

A three-day strike by black grooms in June over low wages and poor labor conditions at South Africa's North Rand Training Center in Randjesfontein, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Johannesburg, which ended up canceling races before a deal was struck with trainers to improve the circumstances, prompted epa-efe journalists to begin a photo-reportage on the state of the sport in several African nations.