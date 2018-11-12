The onset of online betting and a need to address workers' rights have begun to change the nature of horse racing in some African countries, as seen in images captured by epa-efe journalists.
A three-day strike by black grooms in June over low wages and poor labor conditions at South Africa's North Rand Training Center in Randjesfontein, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Johannesburg, which ended up canceling races before a deal was struck with trainers to improve the circumstances, prompted epa-efe journalists to begin a photo-reportage on the state of the sport in several African nations.