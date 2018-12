Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa reacts after winning the South African Open Championship played at the Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

Winner Louis Oosthuizen (L) of South Africa and the winning Amateur, Jovan Rebula of South Africa pose with their trophies at the South African Open Championship, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday secured the 2018 South African Golf Open title after rescuing his lead during the fourth and last round of the tournament held in Johannesburg.

Following a poor start of Sunday's round with two bogeys in a row, Oosthuizen bounced back with five birdies and one eagle, recording four under par for the day and an overall total of -18.