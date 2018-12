Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays a shot during the South African Open Golf Championship at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

Louis Oosthuizen (C-L) of South Africa plays a shot during the South African Open Golf Championship at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CATHERINE KOTZE

South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen on Saturday recovered the lead at the South African Open after the third round of the tournament held in Johannesburg.

Having topped the leaderboard after the first round with nine birdies and no mistakes, Oosthuizen recorded six birdies and two bogeys on the day to regain the lead he conceded after the second round to his countryman Charl Schwartzel.