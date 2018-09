File photograph showing Chilean former Under-20 national team player Cristian Cuevas (r) vying for the ball with Croatia's Toni Gorupec during the 2013 Under-20 World Cup in Bursa, Turkey, Jul 3, 2013. EPA-EFE File/ Tolga Bozoglu

Chilean national soccer team members Fabian Orellana and Cristian Cuevas will be missing the upcoming Asia friendlies against Japan and South Korea due to injury, the Chilean National Professional Soccer Association (ANFP) said Monday.

Cuevas, who is currently playing with FK Austria Vienna, suffered a right knee sprain during this weekend's Austrian League match, the ANFP said.