The upcoming 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games in Manila is facing serious challenges ahead of its inauguration: images of athletes sleeping on floors have gone viral, while complaints about transport delays and lackluster accommodation were widespread at the same time as a severe tropical storm draws closer to the archipelago, threatening to disrupt the biannual multi-sport event.
Following a barrage of criticism over the organizational chaos, Ramon Suzara – COO of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee – waved away concerns during a press conference on Wednesday and appealed for support from the media.