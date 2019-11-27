Country flags of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are featured outside the New Clark City Aquatics Center, which is one of the sport venues of the SEA Games 2019, in Capas, Tarlac province, Philippines, 26 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

(FILE) - A man works in front of the athletes' village, inside the New Clark City Sports Complex, for the South East Asian Games in Capas, Tarlac province, Philippines, 21 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino workers install spectator seats at the World Trade Center, one of the sport venues of the SEA Games 2019, in Manila, Philippines, 27 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The upcoming 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games in Manila is facing serious challenges ahead of its inauguration: images of athletes sleeping on floors have gone viral, while complaints about transport delays and lackluster accommodation were widespread at the same time as a severe tropical storm draws closer to the archipelago, threatening to disrupt the biannual multi-sport event.

Following a barrage of criticism over the organizational chaos, Ramon Suzara – COO of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee – waved away concerns during a press conference on Wednesday and appealed for support from the media.