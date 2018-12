Liverpool's Divock Origi (C) scores the winning goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at the Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Divock Origi (3-R) celebrates with teammates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at the Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at the Anfield in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Belgian striker Divock Origi netted a last-gasp 1-0 winner for Liverpool over visiting Everton in Premier League Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Origi, who took the field just six minutes before second-half stoppage time, scored the winner just before the final whistle on a close-range header after a successful follow-up to his teammate's Virgil van Dijk's shot that Everton's keeper Jordan Pickford failed to clear.