Thabo Sefolosha (C) of Utah Jazz in action against Mo Bamba (L) and Aaron Gordon (R) of Orlando Magic during a NBA game in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Donovan Mitchell (L) of Utah Jazz in action against Evan Fournier (C) of Orlando Magic during a NBA game in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Donovan Mitchell (L) of Utah Jazz in action against Nikola Vucevic (R) of Orlando Magic during a NBA game in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexico City, Dec 15 (efe-epa) - Orlando Magic defeated Utah Jazz 96-89 on Saturday in the second NBA game held in Mexico City.

At the Arena Mexico, at an altitude of 2,240 meters above sea level, the Magic reached the last quarter with a 55-59 disadvantage, but showed its best game at the crucial moment and added its second victory this week in Mexico, after defeating the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 13 97-91.