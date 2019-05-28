World number one Naomi Osaka scraped into the second round at the French Open after fighting back against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Osaka edged a 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 win over her opponent after two hours.
Naomi Osaka of Japan wins against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia plays Naomi Osaka of Japan during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia plays Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Caroline Garcia of France reacts after winning against Mona Barthel of Germany their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Anna Blinkova of Russia reacts after winning against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Monica Puig of Puerto Rico plays Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
World number one Naomi Osaka scraped into the second round at the French Open after fighting back against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Osaka edged a 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 win over her opponent after two hours.