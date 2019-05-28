Monica Puig of Puerto Rico plays Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Anna Blinkova of Russia reacts after winning against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Caroline Garcia of France reacts after winning against Mona Barthel of Germany their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia plays Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia plays Naomi Osaka of Japan during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Naomi Osaka of Japan wins against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

World number one Naomi Osaka scraped into the second round at the French Open after fighting back against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Osaka edged a 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 win over her opponent after two hours.