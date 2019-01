Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles semifinal match on day 11 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA/RITCHIE TONGO

Naomi Osaka (L) of Japan and Karolina Pliskova (R) of Czech Republic meet at the net after their women's singles semifinal match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO