Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a return to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Japan's Naomi Osaka, the 20th seeded, made it to the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time on Monday, beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in Flushing Meadows.

Osaka, 20, who is playing her third US Open and who had reached the third round in the previous two appearances, played for the first time against Sabalenka, who made her tournament debut as the 26th seed.