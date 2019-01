Elina Svitolina of Ukraine action against Naomi Osaka of Japan in during their women's singles quarter-final match on day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts while playing against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women's singles quarter-final match on day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women's singles quarter final match on day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne, Australia, Jan 23 (efe-epa) - Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (4) beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Osaka won 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 12 minutes of play at Melbourne Park.