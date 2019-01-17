Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Japan's Naomi Osaka downed Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

Zidansek put up a fight and after the match, Osaka indicated there was room for improvement.