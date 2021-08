Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after defeating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she plays Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their match on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Japanese tennis player and No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka began a defense of her US Open title with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win against 87th-ranked Czech Marie Bouzkova on Monday.

Osaka, who did not play at Wimbledon and withdrew from the French Open after the first round due to mental health reasons began playing her best tennis only after the first eight games of the match when the score was 4-4.