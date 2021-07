Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic (Bottom) in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan (Top) during the Women's Singles Third Round Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Japan's Naomi Osaka's Olympics dream came crashing down with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Czechoslovakia's world number 42, Marketa Vondrousova, in the third round on Tuesday.

The world number two made 32 unforced errors compared to just 10 by her rival, which was a major factor in her exit from the quadrennial event. EFE