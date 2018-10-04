Julia Goerges of Germany in action during the women's third round singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during the women's third round singles match against Julia Goerges of Germany at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Naomi Osaka of Japan takes a selfie photo during the women's third round singles match after she defeated Julia Goerges of Germany at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Japan's Naomi Osaka eased past Germany's Julia Goerges in straight sets on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing.

Osaka, the reigning US Open champion, crushed the 10th-seeded German 6-1, 6-2.