Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Saturday saved three consecutive match points in the second set to make Naomi Osaka of Japan sweat a little more for a 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-4 win in a nail-biting Australian Open final.

The 21-year-old Osaka secured the top spot of the WTA ranking – which will be issued on Monday – becoming the first Japanese player ever to top the rankings since the beginning of the current ranking system in 1975 and the youngest to do so since Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark achieved that feat at the age of 20 years and 92 days in 2010.