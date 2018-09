Madison Keys of the US returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after taking the first set from Madison Keys of the US during their semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan hits a return to Madison Keys of the US during their semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the US during their semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the US during their semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the US during their semifinal match on the eleventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 06 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japan's Naomi Osaka on Thursday became the first Japanese woman ever to advance to the singles final of a Grand Slam tennis tournament, after winning 6-3, 6-4 against American Madison Keys at the US Open in Flushing Meadows.

Osaka will face Serena Williams in the final on Sep. 8, who earlier Thursday won easily over Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0.