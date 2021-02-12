Japan’s Naomi Osaka beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to make the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne, as No. 2 seed Simona Halep breezed past Veronika Kudermetova in under an hour and 20 minutes.
Naomi Osaka of Japan removes an insect off the court during her third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JASON O'BRIEN
Simona Halep of Romania in action during her third Round Women's singles match against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia on Day 5 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS
Serena Williams of the United States of America in action during her third round women's singles match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DEAN LEWINS
Japan’s Naomi Osaka beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to make the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne, as No. 2 seed Simona Halep breezed past Veronika Kudermetova in under an hour and 20 minutes.